JNU Prof Swaran Singh Sacked Over Sexual Misconduct Charges Following Complaint from Japanese Official

A senior professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), based in the School of International Studies, has been dismissed following allegations of sexual harassment involving a Japanese Embassy official.

According to media sources, the incident reportedly took place a few months ago during an official university event. The decision to remove Professor Swaran Singh from his position was made after the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) carried out an investigation and presented its findings to JNU’s Executive Council during a meeting held on Wednesday.

University officials also revealed that this was not the first complaint against the professor. Several similar allegations had been made against him in the past.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) found the professor guilty of misconduct following a complaint lodged by an official from the Japanese Embassy.

The issue was raised through diplomatic channels, initially reaching the Indian Embassy before being forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs and then to JNU. This incident is the fourth time in the last six months that JNU has taken disciplinary action in cases involving sexual harassment and misconduct.

According to media reports, the university stated that these decisions reflect its zero-tolerance policy towards both corruption and sexual misconduct. For the first time, students have been given representation in the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which is seen as a significant step in upholding JNU’s democratic values.

The Executive Council also decided that student representatives will now be elected to the ICC.