'Jo Ho Gaya Ho Gaya Yaar': Psycho Killer Piyush Dhanotiya Smiles While Confessing To Killing Girlfriend

Indore: Psycho killer Piyush Dhanotiya, accused of brutally killing his girlfriend in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, last week, displayed chilling indifference as he smiled for the camera while accompanying police to the crime scene on Wednesday for a reconstruction of the murder scene. His apparent lack of remorse intensified public outrage over the shocking case.

On being confronted by reporters, the 25-year-old killer said, “Kuch nahi hua hai. Chodo jo ho gaya ho gaya yaar (Nothing has happened, leave it. Whatever happened, happened).” He was also seen shamelessly smiling for the camera as he confessed to the crime.

Piyush, an MBS student, had allegedly strangled his 24-year-old fellow classmate and girlfriend to death. The victim’s decomposed and naked body was discovered on February 13 in a rented room in Dwarkapuri, Indore, after neighbours complained of a foul smell. When police broke open the door, they found rope marks around her neck. Piyush was arrested from Andheri the following day.

As per reports, Piyush had enacted a marriage scene with the victim in January, when he made her wear a mangalsutra. He was, however, not ready to make their marriage public.

He is said to have confessed that he tied the woman’s hands and feet, taped her mouth to prevent her from screaming, and strangled her with a rope. It is also alleged that Piyush indulged in necrophilia after killing his girlfriend. He also drank beer while sitting next to her body.

Following the killing, stayed at a hotel in Panvel, Maharashtra, and allegedly performed tantric rituals in an attempt to "summon the woman's spirit." He then moved to Mumbai, where he reportedly spent the night traveling on local trains. Authorities noted that he took the victim's phone and destroyed it in Maharashtra.