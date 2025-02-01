Joint Security Forces Launch Anti-Terror Operations at 5 Locations Across Poonch and Rajouri

Srinagar: In a major counter-terror operation, joint security forces launched anti-terror operations at five locations across Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu and Kashmir. This follows the foiling of an infiltration bid in Poonch the previous day, during which two terrorists were killed.

The Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police are jointly conducting operations in the Mankot, Balakot, and Surankote areas of Poonch district, as well as in Manjakote and Chaudhary Nar areas of Rajouri district.

Sources told Republic that the first operation began at 9:30 AM today, led by the Special Operations Group with CRPF 38 Bn in Kasbalari, Mendhar. A second operation followed at 10:00 AM by SOG Mendhar in the Balakote area. The third operation was launched at 10:15 AM in the Parnai Project area of Surankote, Poonch.