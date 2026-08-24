Joint Security Forces Recovered Arms and Ammunition From Kashmiri Pandits House in JK's Sopore

A joint search operation was carried out by SOG Sopore along with 52 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF 177 Battalion and CRPF 179 Battalion in the Manzseer area of Sopore, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo.

During the operation, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from an abandoned house reportedly belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit family that had migrated from the area in 1990.

The recovered cache included one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 72 rounds of ammunition, four hand grenades and IED.

The arms and ammunition have been taken into custody as per standard procedures. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapons and the circumstances in which they were kept inside the abandoned house.

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