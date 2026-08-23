JP Nadda Chairs Review On Delhi's Preparedness For Influenza, Dengue And Malaria As Surveillance Stepped Up

New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda chaired a health review meeting to assess Delhi's preparedness for seasonal and vector-borne diseases, including influenza, dengue and malaria.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh attended the meeting and briefed the Centre on ongoing surveillance measures and hospital preparedness in the national capital.

Singh apprised the Union Health Minister of the preparedness measures undertaken by the Delhi Government and the ongoing surveillance activities for seasonal and vector-borne diseases. He also briefed the meeting on hospital preparedness and steps being taken to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment for patients.

"Delhi is fully prepared to deal with the present health situation. There is no shortage of beds, doctors, medicines or essential medical equipment, and every patient will receive timely and appropriate treatment," Singh said.

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Seasonal influenza remained the key focus of the review meeting. In 2026, Delhi has reported 2,392 influenza-A cases so far. H1N1 continues to be the predominant strain, accounting for 1,777 cases, while H1 cases stood at 37, H3 cases at 138, and other influenza cases at 440.

The Delhi State Health Mission is maintaining close surveillance through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), with daily monitoring of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and influenza cases reported through the IDSP-IHIP portal. Regular updates are being shared with senior authorities.

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Advisories have been issued to Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs), District Surveillance Officers and hospitals for screening, reporting and monitoring of ILI, SARI and influenza cases. Technical guidelines covering patient categorisation, treatment protocols, ventilatory management, mask usage and home care have already been circulated. Healthcare workers are also being sensitised and trained on symptoms and follow-up protocols.

A refresher training programme for district officers was conducted recently, while an inter-sectoral meeting with MCD, NDMC, Cantonment Board, Education Department, DDA and other stakeholders was held to strengthen public awareness and IEC activities on influenza prevention and control. Daily review meetings with CDMOs are also being conducted.

The Delhi Health Minister said the government is continuously monitoring patient numbers and strengthening hospital arrangements as per requirements.

"We have shared the complete preparedness report of Delhi with the Hon'ble Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji, including arrangements for beds, doctors, medicines and other essential facilities. The Hon'ble Union Health Minister has assured that the Centre will provide all necessary support to Delhi. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta, our focus is to ensure that every patient gets timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment, quality medicines and specialist care," the health minister said.

The Health Minister also urged citizens to follow respiratory hygiene, use masks in crowded places, maintain hand hygiene, avoid close contact with people suffering from respiratory illnesses and consult doctors instead of self-medication.

Delhi has reported 246 dengue cases with zero deaths, 80 malaria cases with zero deaths and 19 chikungunya cases with no fatalities.

As part of vector-control measures, local bodies conducted 2.38 crore house visits, sprayed 3.20 lakh houses, identified 91,217 mosquito-positive houses, issued 74,591 legal notices and initiated 6,724 prosecutions.

Delhi has 35 designated Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals, two Apex Referral Laboratories at AIIMS and NCDC, and a Malaria Reference Laboratory at MAMC. Hospitals have been directed to maintain mosquito-free campuses, ensure timely reporting and keep adequate diagnostic kits, medicines, IV fluids, blood products and dedicated beds wherever required.

The Delhi Government is coordinating with MCD, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board and other departments for prevention and control measures. Dengue and malaria surveillance, training, awareness campaigns and door-to-door outreach through ASHAs are continuing. Delhi's malaria Annual Parasite Incidence (API) remains below one, placing it in the pre-elimination phase, with the "Test, Track and Treat" strategy being implemented under the 2025-27 malaria elimination plan.

Singh reiterated that the Delhi Government is fully prepared to tackle seasonal and infectious diseases, and there is no need for panic.