JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Hold Third Round of Talks With CJP Delegation after Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

A delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday met with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club of India for their third round of talks, as the government continued its engagement with the protesting group following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh arrived at the Constitution Club to hold discussions with the CJP delegation. Earlier in the day, both ministers were seen leaving their respective residences for the scheduled meeting.

The third round of negotiations assumes significance as it comes hours after Pradhan stepped down from the Union Cabinet, citing the larger interests of students and the nation.

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he had resigned to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

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"The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications," Pradhan wrote.

His resignation followed weeks of nationwide protests over examination irregularities and a 26-day hunger strike led by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. The agitation has been spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding accountability over examination paper leaks.

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Despite welcoming the minister's resignation, the CJP has maintained that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until all of its demands are fulfilled.

Addressing supporters after the resignation, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke said, "Kaha jaata tha iss sarkar main istife nahi hote. Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane vaala chahiye. We have done it," describing the resignation as the first by a Union Minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Visuals from the protest site showed demonstrators celebrating and raising slogans after the announcement.

Dipke said the organisation's remaining demands include compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who died by suicide over examination-related issues, assurance that no action will be taken against student protesters, and action against Delhi Police personnel accused of using force against demonstrators.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk also welcomed Pradhan's resignation, calling it a "victory of democracy, peace, and perseverance."

In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote, "IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY. direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & perseverance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS."

Pradhan, in his resignation letter, defended the Centre's handling of the NEET-UG controversy, saying that after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination, the government transferred the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination and conducted a re-test for more than two million candidates on June 21.

He also announced that the NEET-UG examination would be conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year to enhance transparency and strengthen the integrity of the examination process.