JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Burn Effigies of Soren, Rahul Gandhi & Tejashwi Yadav Over Exam Irregularities

Hazaribagh/Ranchi: A large number of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants staged protests over alleged irregularities in the state’s competitive examinations, including the burning of effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In Hazaribagh, aspirants held a massive demonstration and set the effigies alight. In Ranchi, protesters gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where some continued a hunger strike. Visuals showed students carrying the effigies before burning them.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the Sub-Divisional Officer had recently visited and that the government had offered talks.

“We have received an offer for talks, and we will be holding discussions with the government delegation tomorrow… It is true that the government has offered talks and we will attend them, but I fail to understand whether the government is genuinely serious about our demands. Is their intent truly clear? I feel it is not, though perhaps they will clarify it tomorrow… For the past day or two, we have observed the government attempting to isolate our members… If you try to break our comrades, our members, or the JPSC JSSC Reforms Manch, this movement will only intensify… If our legitimate demands are not met, we will demonstrate this unity once more on August 20th,” he said.

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He later added that there had been no official negotiations so far and that officials mainly checked on those on hunger strike and discussed law-and-order arrangements. “We remain steadfast; our declared stance stands firm. If the government does not accept our demands by the 18th, then on the 20th, we will lay siege to the CM’s residence,” he said.

Fellow student leader Piyush Kumar said the aspirants were ready for discussions.

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“We are ready for discussions (with the government). Tomorrow, we will hold discussions with the government. We are expected to hold discussions with the delegation of ministers. Since the first day, we have been saying that we don’t have any problem with discussions. The problems will be solved through discussions,” he said. He described a visit by officials as an informal conversation focused on the well-being of a hunger-striking colleague, with no formal proposal at that time.

After meeting the protesters, ADM (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar said a student delegation accompanied by their legal advisor had been invited for a meeting the next day at 2:00 pm at the State Guest House.

“The discussion will take place at the State Guest House at 2:00 PM. On behalf of the government, the same group of ministers will be present… We have come to extend this invitation,” he said. He noted that officials visit the site daily to check on the students.

Protester Aryan Singh, speaking after the effigy burning, criticised the leaders’ silence on the issue compared with their response to the NEET controversy.

“Today, effigies of three people were burned: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Hemant Soren. When the NEET issue arose in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi took the stage and spoke very vocally about it… You were very active on Twitter back then, but now there isn’t a single tweet from you… Our only request to the government is to listen to our demands,” he said.

Another protester, Baha Linda, said he had shaved his head as a mark of mourning. “I am the younger brother of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren… These people are like the dead. They only develop their own families; they are trapped in dynastic politics… I shaved my head. I am observing mourning for my elder brothers Rahul and Hemant Ji,” he said.

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand urged the government to be transparent and accountable while advising students to seek a written commitment.

“My message is to the government: please be transparent, accountable, and listen to these children. They are asking for an opportunity, which is their right… My message to students is that they cannot solve an issue that has been going on for 20 years overnight. They must give the government time and take a solid promise from them in writing,” she said.