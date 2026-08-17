Bowing To 24-Day Protest, Hemant Soren Cancels JSSC-CGL And Scraps All TDPL Exams; Orders CID Probe Into All Jharkhand Exams Since 2014

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday bowed to nearly a month of street protests and announced the scrapping of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination amid tense situation in Ranchi. The Jharkhand government’s decision did not stop at one test, as Hemant Soren also announced that every recruitment and result published by the agency TDPL would also be void, and that a big clean-up of the state’s exam system was now underway.

Speaking after a fresh round of inconclusive talks with agitating students, the Chief Minister stated that the government had heard the grievances that have kept thousands on the streets for 24 days. He noted that a ministerial panel had already conceded several demands, but with trust in the process eroded, and stressed that only a complete reset would restore credibility.

The announcement came with two parallel tracks of accountability, as the state Cabinet decided that the CID would investigate all examinations conducted by TDPL since 2014, while a separate inquiry led by a retired judge would look into the irregularities. “All the exams conducted by TDPL and publication of results by TDPL are now cancelled. Examinations and recruitment conducted through TDPL stand cancelled,” the chief minister said.

CID And Judicial Inquiry Ordered

Hemant Soren, while talking to reporters, stated that investigations by the CID and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already uncovered “incriminating facts”. As a result, 20 people have been taken into custody in connection with alleged fraud and rigging. Among them is former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, who was appointed in February 2025 after retiring as chief secretary and was arrested on August 10, a day after all 3 JPSC members resigned amid the protests.

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“All exams conducted from 2014 will be investigated by CID,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the administration would also consider implementing the Centre’s Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, passed by Parliament in July. The law prescribes up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to Rs 10 crore for organised cheating.

Students Pledge Support To Reforms, Seek Future Safeguards

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato thanked the Jharkhand government and CM Hemant Soren for accepting the students' demands following the cancellation of all activities linked to TDPL and the JSSC-CGL examination. He said, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the students, parents, members of the media, the police administration, and especially the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for supporting and cooperating with this movement. We express our gratitude for taking the students' issues seriously and fulfilling our demands; most importantly, the investigation is being conducted meticulously, and every corrupt individual involved is being apprehended. They are making a concerted effort to reach the true kingpins behind these gangs."

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Devendra Mahato asserted that the students would continue to back the probe and cooperate with the government’s reform process, but stressed the need for long-term guarantees against paper leaks. "We, the students, will continue to support this investigation and the effort to eradicate this corrupt system at its very roots, and we will persist in our struggle regarding the ongoing reform process... If our issues are resolved and our demands met, why would we need to hold further protests? We are currently awaiting an official notice. In my life, I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled. We need a system where the government guarantees that paper leaks and irregularities will never happen again in the future; we need a guarantee of such a system... We will cooperate with the government in this endeavor, and we expect the government to continue its support in the same manner," he said.

The student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by JPSC and JSSC entered the 24th day. Acknowledging the action taken, Devendra Mahato emphasisd, “Action has certainly been taken regarding the irregularities and malpractice that plagued the system--the very issues we fought against, even risking our lives during the agitation. While our demands have been met, we cannot say we are fully satisfied yet, as a long battle still lies ahead. Nevertheless, we extend our thanks and gratitude to the government for addressing our demands. We also thank all our friends in the media, as well as the police, the administration, the students, and the parents. However, our struggle to reform the entire education system will continue. As for our future strategy, we will announce it after sitting down to discuss and deliberate on the matter.”

Protests, Paper Leak Allegations And Systemic Failures

Notably, the trigger point of the protest was the JSSC-CGL paper held in September 2024, with the aspirants alleging that 120 out of 135 questions were leaked and demanding the cancellation of the exams along with major reforms in both JSSC and JPSC, and a CBI probe. The student leaders warned that the protest will escalate in case the government does not act decisively.

CM Soren acknowledged lapses in procedure, saying, “We already have the SOP. But the SOPs were not abided by. That's why irregularities were seen in exams conducted in the recent past.” To address complaints going forward, the government has launched a portal for grievances that will be passed to an expert reform team, with Senior officer Amitabh Kaushal set to head the initiative.

The Chief Minister also flagged the need to discuss amendments to the MMDR Act brought by the Centre, and said that a special session could be called when required. Meanwhile, on Monday, the CID carried out raids at the JSSC office. CID ADG Manoj Kaushik confirmed, “We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations.”