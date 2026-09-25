JSSC-CGL Case: Accused Manu Kumar Singh Arrested in Saran, Two Others Sent to Judicial Remand

Ranchi: In connection with the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination case, accused Manu Kumar Singh, from Saran, Bihar, has been arrested. Two other accused, Kundan Kumar and Samir Kumar, have been sent to judicial remand.

On September 15, Jharkhand CID arrested two accused in separate cases related to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, officials said.

In connection with alleged irregularities in the 14th JSSC-CGL, the CID arrested Sanjeet Kumar from the Ratu Road area of Ranchi. Kumar, who allegedly ran Shivangan Coaching Centre, is accused of acting as an agent and collecting money from candidates by promising to help them clear the examination, officials said.

In a separate case concerning alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, the CID arrested wanted accused Dilip Kumar Paswan from East Kenda Colony in West Burdwan, West Bengal.

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Paswan is accused of providing undue assistance to several candidates appearing for the JSSC CGL examination. Following his arrest, he was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody, officials said.

Earlier, on August 31, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand police detained one person in connection with the alleged Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination irregularities case, officials said on Sunday.

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According to the CID, the detained accused has been identified as Sameer Kumar, who is a resident of Giridih district.

"In connection with the JSSC-CGL competitive examination, registered under CID Police Station Case No. 01/2025, Samir Kumar, son of Late Pradeep Kumar, Village + Police Station, District - Giridih, has been arrested today," said CID.

The arrest came after Ranchi Police on August 24 registered three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violent clashes and ruckus that broke out during a Chief Minister's effigy-burning march on Friday.