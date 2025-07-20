Judge Cash Scandal: Signature of Over 100 MPs Collected For Removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Judge Cash Scandal: In a major development in the judge cash scandal case, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the signatures of over 100 MPs have been collected for the impeachment process against Justice Varma, who remains in trouble after burnt cash was discovered at his residence.

"The signature (collection) is underway, and it has crossed 100 already," Rijiju said while responding to a question about the status of the requisite signatures of MPs for the impeachment exercise against Justice Varma.

When asked about whether the Parliament will take up the issue in this monsoon session scheduled to start on July 21, the Union Minister said, "In the Justice Varma case, the process will be undertaken together by all parties. This is not the move by the Government alone."

"I can't comment on any business in terms of priority until and unless the matter is passed by the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) with the approval of the chair. It is difficult to make an announcement outside," he added.

Justice Varma, who was transferred from Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court in March 2025, is under scrutiny after a fire at his official residence on March 14 revealed stacks of burnt cash. An inquiry panel formed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna concluded that there were significant lapses and deliberate attempts to destroy evidence, including the movement of the burnt sacks of currency after the fire incident.

The Chief Justice of India, after receiving the panel’s findings, recommended impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma. The recommendation was forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9.

Earlier, top government sources confirmed that, based on this recommendation, the government is planning to move an impeachment motion in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The motion will need the support of at least 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha for it to be taken up.

Prominent leaders from various political parties attended an all-party meeting convened by the central government on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 21.