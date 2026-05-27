‘Judge Was Conducting Mini Trial While Hearing Bail’: Advocate General Demands Cancellation of Ex-Judge Giri bala Singh's Anticipatory Bail

The Advocate General has raised serious objections against against the trial court's decision to grant relief to former judge Giribala Singh, tracking it back to the very first day of the case. Presenting the state's case for cancellation, AG Prasant Singh argued that "the judge was conducting a mini trial while hearing bail," relying on defense documents before investigators could even collect critical evidence. The state contends that this initial relief paved the way for Singh to "brutally violate" her bail conditions by ignoring multiple police notices and launching a public slander campaign.

Meanwhile, Giribala Singh has strongly opposed the Madhya Pradesh Police's plea, calling the state's move legally unsustainable and maintaining that she has fully cooperated with the probe.

Here is a breakdown of the key arguments and every statement presented by both sides in court.

State Claims Trial Court Conducted a 'Mini Trial'

Advocate General Prasant Singh, arguing for the state, raised serious questions about how the initial bail was granted. He noted that the FIR was registered on May 15 at 2:30 AM, while the bail application of the mother and son was already before the court on May 14.

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The AG pointed out that defense documents, which were not part of the official case diary, were filed immediately after the FIR and relied upon by the trial judge. He stressed that "there is an observation on the merits of the case" before reading the order in Hindi.

When the court asked which accused was having what issues when the bail was heard on May 15, the AG laid out his core argument:

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"Please appreciate what I want to submit. First day of registration of FIR, the important material is to be collected. On the first day of registration of FIR, all these defence documents, were relied upon. See how the findings are recorded. The judge was conducting a mini trial while hearing bail. I am reading the order."

The AG further argued that the trial court reached premature conclusions based on selective evidence:

"That screenshot which was placed on behalf of the accused, that was taken into consideration. The court was expecting the complainant side to controvert it. This is the first finding."

He emphasized that the defense "took one chat which shows the mother in law and twisha had good relations and wrote the same in the order," while other chats were ignored.

Prosecution Alleges Slander Campaign and Fabricated Narrative

Moving to the conduct of the accused after securing relief, the Advocate General outlined the explicit conditions of the anticipatory bail:

She shall cooperate with the investigation office

She shall not try to delay the proceedings.

She shall not intimidate the victim's family

The AG argued that the accused immediately flouted these terms to distort the case:

"Kindly see the conduct of the accused. She invited press conference on May 18 and there she made wild allegations against the person who is not with us to counter the allegations. Wild allegations! The court may see, she has virtually given a serious twist and turn to the case of the prosecution by wildly circulating her own narrative by misusing the liberty granted to her by the court through anticipatory bail."

The state government contended that bail was granted on the first day, before the investigation could properly begin or more evidence could unravel, which required the accused to cooperate, not delay, and not tamper with witnesses or evidence.

Multiple Investigation Notices Ignored, Says AG

The prosecution presented a strict timeline of events to demonstrate how the accused allegedly flouted the court's mandates with impunity.

"The court may note the dates of the notices issued. It is all a matter of record. I am referring to a list of the dates. Not like the accused who produced strange material before the trial court, we are not doing that. The court may note how brutally the conditions of bail were violated."

The AG detailed exactly "how brutally the conditions no 1 of anticipatory bail were violated by the accused. On May 20, she was sent notice, May 21 was another notice, May 23 was a third notice, which was served to her." He noted that she ignored all three notices.

Assuring the court of the state's transparency, the AG added:

"I am not referring to any document outside the case diary. I will read from these documents only. For the convenience of the court."

When the advocate for the accused intervened, stating, "We have not seen this material. You have to show us," the Advocate General responded directly:

"You will see each and every material when you co-operate with the investigation. You will receive everything. This is from the case diary only."

Giribala Singh Defends Her Anticipatory Bail

Addressing the police’s concerns over the FIR, Giribala maintained that there was no delay in registration of the case, noting that the FIR was officially filed on May 15. She further rejected allegations that she attempted to influence witnesses despite records showing 46 phone calls allegedly linked to the matter.

Calling the cancellation plea legally untenable, Giribala argued that anticipatory bail “cannot be cancelled in a mechanical manner” and asserted that the prosecution had failed to establish any violation of bail conditions or misuse of liberty on her part.