June Rain Hits 123-Year Low, Centre Steps Up Drought Vigil: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Centre is monitoring drought risk after June 2026 recorded one of the lowest rainfalls since 1901, raising concerns over kharif crops and water reserves.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Centre has intensified monitoring of drought conditions across the country after June 2026 registered one of the lowest rainfall levels since 1901. The sharp deficit has triggered concerns for kharif sowing and reservoir levels, pushing the government to review preparedness with states.
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Addressing the issue, Amit Shah stated that central teams are tracking monsoon progress and water availability to mitigate risks to agriculture and drinking water supply. As June ended far below the long-period average, the government is assessing contingency plans for vulnerable districts while urging states to activate drought response protocols early.
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