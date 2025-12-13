'Just Changing The Name Of The Problem': Netizens Slam New Air Standards, Enjoy Field Day As AQI Reach 393 | Image: Freepik, ANI

Delhi: As the national capital choked on Saturday morning with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 393, netizens engaged in a meme fest, turning the tragic state of the city's skyline into a comic situation. While some seemed to take a dig at the government for changing its measurement mechanism.

One of the users who goes by the name Tango Charlie asked that things should have been fine given that the central just changed their ‘parameters’. Another user, MAINGUARD STUDIOS, asked whether Delhi is “enjoying” the new AQI standards. One of them even said that users in India need to check out the “American embassy” to find out the actual AQI.

An user even said that if one cannot fix a problem, they should try changing its definition, in a sly reference to the Narendra Modi government setting its own AQI standards.

An user having the handle @beingabhi2712 even criticised the Centre for holding discussion of ‘Vande Mataram’ and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru instead of focusing on the most pressing issues currently faced by the people.

One of the users named Aman Jaiswal, however, took a seious note and called for accountability saying that his “lungs are worse than those of people living in cleaner-air regions” though he has never smoked or drinked in his life.

Delhi's air quality witnessed a sharp deterioration on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 393 at around 8 am. This placed the air quality in the national capital in the 'Very Poor' category, as per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

