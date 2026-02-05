Justice After 4 Decades: Allahabad High Court Acquits 100-Year-Old Man In Murder Case

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has recently acquitted a 100-year-old man convicted in a 1982 murder case, highlighting the consequences of prolonged judicial delays in criminal appeals.

A division bench of Justices Chandradhari Singh and Sanjeev Kumar set aside the life sentence of Dhaniram, a resident of Hamirpur district, who was convicted by a sessions court in 1984. His appeal against the conviction had remained pending before the High Court for more than 40 years.

The case dates back to August 9, 1982, when a man named Gunwa was shot dead after an alleged land dispute. According to the prosecution, the main accused, Maiku, fired at the victim, while Dhaniram and another accused, Sattidin, were charged with provoking the attack, holding them guilty of murder with common intention

According to reports, both challenged the verdict and were granted bail in the same year. However, the matter remained legally unresolved until January 21, when the High Court flagged gaps in the prosecution's case, pointing out that the principal alleged shooter, Maiku, was never arrested.

Sattidin reportedly died while his appeal remained pending, leaving Dhaniram as the sole person seeking justice in the case. The bench pointed out inconsistencies in the eyewitness accounts and the evidence presented.

The court said that the extraordinary delay in adjudicating the appeal and the age of the accused were factors that could not be overlooked. Granting Dhaniram the benefit of the doubt, the Court acquitted him of all charges and ordered the discharge of his bail bonds.

