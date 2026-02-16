'Justice for Trishul': Protests Erupt in Bengaluru After Toddler's Death on Unrepaired Road | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Protests erupted in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura with “Justice for Trishul” slogans raised throughout the streets by grieving residents and family members over the death of a two-year-old boy in a road accident that has sparked widespread outrage.

Protestors demanded strict action against those responsible, blaming authorities for failing to complete the repair work and ensure road safety. Protesters said that the poor condition of the road has led to multiple accidents and demanded immediate corrective action.

They insisted that the accountability must be fixed and justice delivered for the deceased child.

Toddler killed after car allegedly rams two-wheeler

The victim, identified as Trishul, was killed in a road accident on Old Halli Road in the Mahadevapura zone of Bengaluru.

The incident occurred when the toddler had accompanied relatives to a temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri, and while returning home on a two-wheeler, a car allegedly rammed into the bike from behind, due to which the child fell onto the road and was run over by the car, and he died on the spot.

The child’s parents were reportedly in Ujjaini when they received news of their son’s death, deepening the shock and grief of the family.

