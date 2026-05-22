Justice For Twisha: Grieving Father Thanks Arnab Goswami As CBI Takes Over Investigation, Sends Emotional Message

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough for the ongoing campaign seeking justice for Twisha, the Madhya Pradesh government has officially cleared the way for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case.

Following the announcement, Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma expressed profound gratitude toward Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, for leading the public advocacy effort from the forefront.

In an emotional audio message, Twisha's father directly thanked Arnab Goswami for keeping the pressure on authorities, which ultimately led to the state government's clearance.

He said, "Arnab Goswami, thanks a lot, sir. Thanks a lot, salute to you, sir," the father said in his message. "All your efforts, sir, that we have got clearance from the state government for the CBI probe. Thanks to you a lot, sir."

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He further mentioned that he is currently occupied with ongoing legal proceedings at the court but intends to establish direct contact with the network as soon as the session concludes.

What the CBI order said?

According to a notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh Home Department, the state government has consented to transfer the investigation of Crime No. 133/2026 registered at Katara Hills Police Station, Bhopal, to the CBI.

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The consent also covers the investigation of offences connected to the case, including conspiracy and related matters.

The official notification issued by the Home Department of the Mohan Yadav government read, "Exercising the powers vested under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Madhya Pradesh government, in the name of the Governor, has granted formal consent to extend the jurisdiction of CBI members throughout the state for investigating this specific case. The authorisation explicitly covers the investigation of the primary offence, any abetment to the crime, and any related criminal conspiracy."

The notification, signed by Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Deshavatu, has been sent to top central and state authorities to begin an immediate transfer of the case files.

To expedite the handover, the directive has been dispatched to top authorities, including the Union Home Secretary, DoPT Joint Secretary, CBI Director, MP Director General of Police, Bhopal's District Magistrate and Police Commissioner, along with regional CBI units in Bhopal.

‘Salute to Your Efforts’

With the CBI officially taking the reins of the investigation, the family and campaigners look forward to a swift, transparent, and unbiased probe into the circumstances surrounding Twisha's case.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.