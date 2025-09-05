'NDA Gaining Ground In Tamil Nadu, 2026 Polls To Bring Change': K Annamalai

Chennai: BJP leader K. Annamalai expressed confidence ahead of next year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, saying that the NDA is gaining strength in the southern state, and a favourable outcome for them will be reflected in the polls. "Amit Shah is firm. Change is expected to come in 2026 in Tamil Nadu. There is also hope that O Panneerselvam will reconsider his decision. He contested only because he trusted the Prime Minister of India. The NDA is gaining strength in Tamil Nadu. Even if there are small issues, they will be resolved. From a long-term perspective, the DMK government must be removed," former TN BJP chief Annamalai told reporters.

Recently, Annamalai also called the INDIA bloc parties to 'rise above partisan divides,' and support the candidature of NDA's Vice President nominee CP Radhakrishnan. In a post on X, Annamalai emphasised that Tamil Nadu has a proud legacy of producing towering statesmen who have adorned the highest constitutional offices in the country.

"Tamil Nadu was once honoured with Thiru Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan, becoming the first Vice President of our nation after its independence. Later in 1984, another stalwart from Tamil Nadu, Thiru R Venkatraman, was elected to the prestigious chair of Vice President. Both these Vice Presidents later went on to become the President of our Nation. The NDA Government, at the dawn of this century, nominated India's missile man and Tamil Nadu's pride, Thiru APJ Abdul Kalam, for the chair of the President," he said.