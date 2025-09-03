K Kavitha Quits Party a Day After Her Suspension From BRS

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has resigned from MLC post in BRS. The resignation comes a day after she was suspended from the party following her public accusations against her cousins. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday suspended K Kavitha from the party after her recent behaviour and actions were "damaging" the party's reputation. The decision to suspend her was taken by the party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao. Kavitha announced her resignation from the Legislative Council and the party.

She announced her resignation while addressing the media.

Kavitha was suspended from the party for openly accusing her cousins former minister T Harish Rao and BRS leader J Santosh Kumar, of "tarnishing her father's image." She alleged that they had "amassing assets and having a tacit understanding" with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to defame KCR.

“We have to think about why the taint of corruption came to KCR. Some who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name. KCR's name is getting defamed today because of their misdeeds,” said K. Kavitha, adding, “Did Harish Rao, who was irrigation minister for five years, not have a major role in this?”