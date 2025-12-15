Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Shot Dead Minutes Before Match In Mohali; Attackers Had Approached Him For Selfie | Image: X

Mohali: Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria was shot dead on Monday, just minutes before he was going to play a key match in Punjab's Mohali. Panic ensued in the kabaddi ground in Sector 79 as unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants open indiscriminate fire at the kabaddi ground.

As per reports, the assailants had approached Rana for a selfie before opening fire. Videos from the scene showed players warming up for the match as gunshots suddenly started echoing at the site. A ruckus soon ensued as people started running in panic.

Police said that there were two to three assailants who fired shots. SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans says, "A kabaddi match was taking place in Sohana. Two to three people opened fire there."

Several bullet casings were found on the ground after the firing incident. Police said that they are investigating the incident and will reveal more details of the attack after initial probe.

Fortis Hospital Mohali confirmed the death of the kabaddi player, saying, “We are deeply saddened to confirm that Mr Kanwar Digvijay Singh, a 30-year-old Kabaddi player, was brought to Fortis Hospital Mohali at 6:05 PM on 15th December 2025 with gunshot injuries. Despite immediate clinical assessment, he was declared brought dead."

The hospital added, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for the “collapsed” law and order in the state. “From Kabaddi fields to firing grounds, this is AAP Punjab’s so-called ‘BADLAV’. Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under the worst government the state has seen.”

She added, “The open firing at a Kabaddi tournament in Mohali, killing promoter Rana Balachauria, exposes the complete failure of the Bhagwant Mann government. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stand with them in this hour of grief.”