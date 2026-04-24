‘Kadde-Wadde-Chadde Party!’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Explosive Attack As 7 AAP MPs Jump Ship To BJP

New Delhi: A political slugfest has erupted after a major defection blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launching a blistering attack on the BJP, calling it a party of “kadde (expelled), wadde (divided) and chadde (left out)” leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Mann accused the BJP of engineering a split within AAP after seven of 10 AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, allegedly broke ranks to join the saffron party.

“BJP cannot win in Punjab, so they resort to such cheap tactics. Today, they have backstabbed Punjab by taking away some of our MPs,” Mann said, adding that the party was trying to “break AAP” because it lacks a grassroots base in the state.

‘Party Bigger Than Any Individual’

Downplaying the impact of the defections, Mann asserted that “the party is bigger than any individual” and claimed that the seven MPs who switched sides did so merely to “save face”.

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“The seven MPs who have gone are not Punjab. People of Punjab know how to respond to betrayal,” he warned, in a veiled message to the “defectors”.

He also took a swipe at Chadha, saying he “won’t get anything in BJP as well”, and accused the party of targeting AAP’s Rajya Sabha members to weaken it politically.

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‘BJP Repeating Maharashtra Playbook’

Drawing parallels with past political crises, Mann alleged that the BJP was repeating tactics similar to those seen during the split in Maharashtra involving Uddhav Thackeray.

“They cannot win, so they try different tactics. BJP, as an alliance partner, has always eaten and cheated the very parties it aligns with,” he said.

The Punjab CM further claimed that the BJP had earlier attempted to poach AAP MLAs as well and accused it of “scuttling the good work” being done by his government.

‘Betrayal Of Punjab’

In a strongly worded remark, Mann said the latest developments amounted to a betrayal not just of AAP but of Punjab itself.

“I used to say BJP doesn’t like Punjab and Punjabis. Today, they have once again betrayed the people of Punjab,” he said, adding that those who betray the state “know how Punjab responds”.

Arvind Kejriwal's First Reaction, ‘Op Lotus & Traitors’ Charge

Following the rebellion by seven MPs, AAP's National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “BJP has yet again betrayed the people of Punjab.”

AAP on Friday accused the BJP of conducting “Operation Lotus” after its 7 MPs resigned.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the seven defectors “traitors”, saying, “The people of Punjab will never forget these ‘traitors'… The people of Punjab should remember these seven names.” He added, “The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.”