'Operation Lotus Underway': AAP Calls Out 7 'Traitors', Blames BJP For 'Breaking' Party

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conducting ‘Operation Lotus’ after 7 AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, resigned to join BJP.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is doing the work of obstructing the good works done in Punjab by CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Accusing the BJP of using the ED and the CBI against the Punjab Government, Singh claimed that ‘Operation Lotus’ is being conducted by the BJP under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, one of the defectors is Ashok Mittal, whose premises were recently raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

‘They Landed In BJP’s Lap'

Sanjay Singh called the seven defectors “traitors”. He stated that AAP did so many things for the MPs who have now rebelled. “The people of Punjab gave them so much love. They sent them to the Rajya Sabha. Yet, they ended up in the lap of the BJP. The people of Punjab will never forget these ‘traitors'…The people of Punjab should remember these seven names.”

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Arvind Kejriwal's First Reaction

Following the rebellion by seven MPs, AAP's National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal said, “BJP has yet again betrayed the people of Punjab.”

Who Are The 7 Rebels?

Here is the list of the 7 MPs who have defected:

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Raghav Chadha Ashok Mittal Sandeep Pathak Harbhajan Singh Vikram Sahney Swati Maliwal Rajendra Gupta