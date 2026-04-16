‘Kala Tika Lagane Ke Liye Dhanyawad’: PM Modi’s Witty Jibe at Black-Clad Opposition During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate

New Delhi: In a session marked by high drama and sharp exchanges in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the tables on the Opposition with his trademark humour, thanking them for donning black attire during the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

While participating in the discussion on the landmark legislation aimed at reserving one-third of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, PM Modi noticed several opposition MPs dressed in black as a mark of protest. Addressing the House, he quipped, “‘Kala Tika Lagane Ke Liye Dhanyawad’” -- a light-hearted reference to the traditional “kala teeka” (black mark) applied to ward off the evil eye.

"In our country, whenever any auspicious event takes place, it is customary to put 'kaala teeka' to protect it from evil eyes. I thank opposition for putting 'kaala teeka' before we proceed with these auspicious bills," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister suggested that the Opposition’s choice of black clothing was inadvertently acting as a protective charm for the government’s efforts, boosting their resolve to push through reforms for women’s empowerment. His remark drew laughter from the treasury benches and visible discomfort from the opposition side, turning a moment of political confrontation into one of memorable repartee.

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The Women’s Reservation Bill, formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, seeks to ensure greater representation for women in India’s democratic institutions. PM Modi used the occasion to urge all parties not to politicise the issue, calling it the “wish of every sister and daughter” and a step that would strengthen the nation’s democracy.

“Those who oppose this will pay a price for a long time,” he warned, while emphasising that the bill transcends party lines and benefits the entire country. He highlighted how his government has consistently worked to empower women through various schemes, contrasting it with what he described as the Opposition’s past record of blocking or delaying such progressive measures.

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Opposition leaders, however, continued to raise concerns over the bill’s implementation timeline, the exclusion of certain quotas, and the need for immediate rollout. Some maintained their black attire protest, citing issues like delays in women’s empowerment and other governance matters.

Political analysts noted that PM Modi’s “kala teeka” remark is typical of his style -- blending sharp political messaging with accessible wit that often resonates beyond the House through social media clips and public discourse.

As the debate continues, the government is pushing for swift passage of the bill, positioning it as a historic milestone in India’s journey towards inclusive growth. With cross-party support being sought, today’s session underscored both the unity needed for women’s progress and the enduring theatre of Indian parliamentary politics.

The phrase “Kala Tika Lagane Ke Liye Dhanyawad” is already trending on social media, with users sharing clips of the moment and debating whether it was a clever deflection or a missed opportunity for substantive discussion.