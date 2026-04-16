'Women Are Making India Proud in Every Sector': PM Modi Urges Opposition Not to Politicise Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly pitched for the swift implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill during a special session of Parliament, asserting that providing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies would significantly strengthen Indian democracy and empower millions.

Addressing the House amid discussions on constitutional amendments and related delimitation measures to operationalize the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (passed in 2023), PM Modi emphasized that the move transcended party lines.

“Women’s reservation will favour Indian democracy. It is wrong to give this move a political colour,” he said, appealing to all parties to rise above calculations and work together for women’s empowerment.

The Prime Minister recalled the long journey of the issue, noting growing political consciousness around women’s quota over the last 35 years. He cautioned lawmakers against repeating past mistakes of not supporting the bill.

Advertisement

“Those who oppose today will have to pay a heavy price,” he warned, adding that women across the nation are closely watching the intent and proceedings in Parliament.

“Women of India will never forgive those who are against this bill,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting grassroots success, PM Modi pointed out that lakhs of women have already emerged as leaders at the panchayat and municipal levels, demonstrating solid leadership.

“At the grassroots level, there is a solid leadership of women,” he said, urging that 33% of women should now be allowed to enter Parliament and state assemblies so they can contribute directly to decision-making.

“Let 33% of the women in this House decide, let them enter Parliament,” he said.

The PM praised women’s contributions across sectors, from sports and science to business and public service.

“Women are making India proud in every sector. We must acknowledge women excelling in every field across the country,” he remarked, stressing the need to acknowledge their excellence without delay.

Modi made a direct appeal to the Opposition: “I want to take everyone in the society along with me. We must sit together and work as one to empower our women.”

He urged members to look beyond politics, saying the nation would judge their intent during the debate.

On concerns regarding implementation timelines and delimitation, the Prime Minister assured that there would be no injustice to any region.

“North, South, East, West--nobody will be left behind. There will be no injustice to any state, particularly southern states,” he declared. He added that the delimitation process would be conducted fairly and would not disadvantage any part of the country.

PM Modi rejected allegations of political motives, accusing some opposition voices of spreading lies for gains. He described further delay as a “great injustice” to women and stressed that 2029 presents a historic opportunity that must not be missed.

“It will be great injustice to delay implementation of women quota,” he said, noting that women have waited long enough.

The special three-day session, convened to discuss amendments for rolling out the reservation from the 2029 elections alongside delimitation exercises (potentially expanding Lok Sabha seats), has seen both support for the core idea of women’s quota and debates over its linkage to boundary redrawing based on available census data.

PM Modi concluded by framing the bill as a collective national responsibility.

“We have an opportunity in 2029 -- we must do it now,” he said, calling upon all parties to ensure that Indian democracy becomes more inclusive and reflective of the aspirations of half the population.

The prime minister further said that he is giving guarantee to make his intent clear regarding the delimitation process.

“If the word 'guarantee' is required, I use the word 'guarantee'. If you talk about a promise, I use the word 'promise'. If there is a better word in Tamil, I am also ready to use that. If the intent is clear, then we do not need to play games with words,” PM Modi said.