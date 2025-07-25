Kamal Haasan Makes Parliament Debut, Takes Oath In Rajya Sabha In Tamil

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Friday marked his debut in Parliament by taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

The actor took his oath in Tamil taking fellow Parliamentarians by surprise.

Despite being well versed in English and Hindi, the actor chose to take the oath in Tamil, his mother language, receiving applause from his colleagues in Rajya Sabha.

Expressing joy at the achievement, the 69-year-old Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder, speaking to mediapersons outside Parliament earlier, said, "I am very proud and honoured."

Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time.

He was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Haasan filed his nomination on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK allies, including VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK's Vaiko, and Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai.

On June 12, Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

The five others elected are DMK's Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (who enters his second term), and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and Dhanapal.