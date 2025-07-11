MP Kangana Ranaut’s ‘No Cabinet, No Funds’ Remark in Flood-Hit Mandi Sparks Massive Backlash, BJP Jumps To Damage Control

Kangana Ranaut has landed in serious trouble after a video clip surfaced in which she said she has neither a cabinet nor funds to help the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh, especially in her own constituency, Mandi.

In the viral clip, Kangana is heard saying, “For the disaster relief… I don’t have a cabinet. I have two brothers who always accompany me. They are my cabinet.”

Her statement sparked massive controversy, with locals questioning her responsibility to provide disaster relief as a Member of Parliament from the constituency.

Locals even confronted Ranaut on July 6 during her visit to the state, questioning her delayed visit. The video also shows her interacting with locals who are trying to explain their situation.

The flood situation in Himachal Pradesh worsened in June. Before visiting Himachal Pradesh, Kangana had visited Leh on July 2, where she was seen with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and singer Mohit Chauhan. Her initial absence from her constituency has become a flashpoint in the ongoing tussle between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP.

In response, the Mandi MP issued a statement saying she did not visit the state earlier as Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur advised her against it due to the deteriorating conditions there.

Amid the backlash following her statement, the BJP has dived into a damage control mode.

While speaking to Republic, Jairam Thakur said, “There is nothing much to say on this issue. We all visited the flood-affected areas. We all are focused to help the affected ones. She went to Mandi and took stock of the situation. Earlier the situation was not such that she could have come…BJP has never stopped anyone from coming to the affected areas.”

While Kangana’s remarks about not having funds have disappointed locals suffering from the impacts of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods, they also highlight the limitations of a Member of Parliament’s role in the operations of a state.

It is normal for locals to have high expectations from their elected representative, especially since she was chosen with a large majority despite being a newcomer to politics.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut won the Mandi seat by a margin of 74,755 votes, defeating Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh.

Kangana Ranaut's Full Statement

However, there is more context to the circulating video. In the full footage, Kangana expresses pain at the disaster’s impact on people but also conveys her helplessness in directly resolving problems due to a lack of funds.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “The central government provided immediate relief operations by deploying forces. At the local level, we provided relief material to affected families. Even though the Prime Minister is on a foreign visit, he is informed of the situation here, and the central government has swung into action. As an MP, it is my job to bring in funds and convey the ground reality to the government. I will do that with full sincerity. I have full faith they won’t leave any stone unturned to reverse the situation.”

“The state government also has the responsibility to act. I don’t have disaster relief funds, a cabinet, or officials. I can request funds from the Centre. That falls within my scope of work. An MP’s role is limited to Parliament. But those responsible for on-ground work don’t show their faces to the people; they are hiding after looting public money. Disaster relief funds don’t come to me from the Centre but to the state government. They have to manage the situation. But we will still do our part. We are very small in the scheme of things. We do have a role in policymaking but limited capacity in state operations,” she added.

“The ones responsible have vanished. They want to pass the responsibility to me. They want me to do the Chief Minister’s work and even manage the PWD department. I can only do what is within my scope and write letters to ask for funds from the Centre,” she further said.