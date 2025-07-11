Radhika Yadav Murder: Father’s Chilling Confession Reveals How Patriarchal Ego And Rage Ended a Rising Tennis Star’s Life | Know Inside Story

“A few days ago, my daughter was not playing because of an injury in her shoulder. She had opened her own academy. She used to give coaching to children. When I used to go to Wazirabad to get milk in the village, people used to say that you eat the girl's earnings. Due to which I was very upset. People also used to point fingers at my daughter's character. I told my daughter that you have opened a tennis academy, close it, but my daughter refused to close the academy. This tension used to remain in my mind. Which used to hurt my dignity. Due to which I was very upset and tensed. Due to this tension, I took out my licensed revolver, when my daughter Radhika Yadav was cooking in the kitchen. So I shot my daughter Radhika Yadav three times on her waist from behind," the chilling confession of the Deepak Yadav revealed.