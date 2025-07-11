Radhika Yadav Murder: Father’s Chilling Confession Reveals How Patriarchal Ego And Rage Ended a Rising Tennis Star’s Life | Know Inside Story

Updated 11 July 2025 at 09:12 IST
Gurugram Horror: In a tragic and deeply disturbing incident that has shaken Gurugram, a father shot and killed his 25-year-old daughter, state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav inside their home in Sushant Lok Phase 2 on Tuesday morning.
The horrific murder took place at 10:30 AM on Thursday while Radhika was preparing a meal in the kitchen.
The accused, 49-year-old Deepak Yadav, fired five rounds from his licensed revolver, three of which fatally struck Radhika from behind.
The shooting occurred on the first floor of their residence. Radhika’s uncle Kuldeep Yadav, who lives downstairs, rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots and found her lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. The murder weapon, a licensed .32 bore revolver, was at the drawing room. Kuldeep and his son rushed Radhika to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56 but she was declared dead on arrival.
My niece Radhika was a great tennis player. She had won trophies many times. But I am shocked at the death of my niece Radhika, that she was murdered,” Radhika's uncle Kuldeep Yadav said.
Police confirmed that a .32 bore licensed revolver was used in the crime. A fingerprint expert team recovered five used shells and one live cartridge from the revolver. All forensic evidence, including blood swabs and fingerprints, was collected. The revolver has been seized and a case has been registered under Section 103(1) BNS, 27(3) and the Arms Act.
According to the official FIR and accused Deepak Yadav’s own confession to Gurugram Police, he was disturbed by societal taunts over his daughter’s tennis academy.
During interrogation, the father told police he was angry by the taunts of people in his native village Wazirabad.
“Villagers used to say I live off my daughter’s money, that she runs a tennis academy and earns while I do nothing,” he said during interrogation,” Deepak told the police.
Radhika, recovering from a shoulder injury, had paused her professional career and launched her own tennis academy where she trained young players. This is what triggered the murder.
The father of Radhika Yadav was interrogated on the spot by the policed. During the questioning, he confessed to killing his ‘daughter Radhika’.
“A few days ago, my daughter was not playing because of an injury in her shoulder. She had opened her own academy. She used to give coaching to children. When I used to go to Wazirabad to get milk in the village, people used to say that you eat the girl's earnings. Due to which I was very upset. People also used to point fingers at my daughter's character. I told my daughter that you have opened a tennis academy, close it, but my daughter refused to close the academy. This tension used to remain in my mind. Which used to hurt my dignity. Due to which I was very upset and tensed. Due to this tension, I took out my licensed revolver, when my daughter Radhika Yadav was cooking in the kitchen. So I shot my daughter Radhika Yadav three times on her waist from behind," the chilling confession of the Deepak Yadav revealed.
At the time of the murder, only three people were present on the first floor of the house – accused Deepak, his wife Manju Yadav, and Radhika. Their son Dheeraj had gone out to meet a property dealer.
Manju, reportedly unwell and resting in another room, said she only heard the gunshots and had no idea why her husband committed the crime.
It was Deepak’s brother, Kuldeep Yadav, who filed the formal police complaint after rushing Radhika to the hospital.
