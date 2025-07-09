Kanhaiya Kumar and Pappu Yadav Snubbed While Approaching Rahul Gandhi at Bihar Bandh Rally

Patna: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Pappu Yadav were visibly stopped from approaching Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle during the Bihar Bandh rally.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday during the INDIA bloc’s Bihar Bandh protest, which was staged in opposition to the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state. The rally saw key opposition figures including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi address a large gathering.

As the protest events wrapped up, Kanhaiya Kumar and Pappu Yadav attempted to climb the stairs leading to a campaign van where Rahul Gandhi was seated. However, they were stopped by members of the security team assigned to safeguard Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Footage of the moment, now widely circulated on social media, shows both Kumar and Yadav halted just as they approached the van, visibly disappointed. The clips have fueled speculation about internal coordination or the lack of it among INDIA bloc constituents and revived debate over the dynamics between national and regional players in the alliance.