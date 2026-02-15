PM Modi To Skip Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Ceremony; Om Birla, Vikram Misri To Attend

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be traveling to Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's next prime minister Tarique Rahman, on February 17, reports indicated. PM Modi is slated to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during that time.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri would be traveling to Dhaka to fill in for the Prime Minister to attend Rahman's swearing-in ceremony. India is among 13 countries invited by Bangladesh to attend the ceremony.

Dhaka's early diplomatic outreach to New Delhi signals an attempt to better ties with the two neighbouring countries, whose relations have not been at the best in recent months, owing to reports of multiple killings of the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh and high-voltage rhetoric against India, when the Mohammad Yunus-led Interim Government was in charge.

The invitations were issued under the supervision of Yunus who has initiated formal preparations for the transition of power.

Advertisement

Prothom Alo reported that the countries invited to Bangladesh for the mega even includes China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament complex in Dhaka. Members of the new cabinet are also expected to take oath along with prime minister-designate Rahman.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has publicly acknowledged PM Modi’s congratulatory message following its electoral victory. The winning party has also expressed its readiness to work closely with India to advance bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared regional interests.

“Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process,” the BNP posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Rahman after the BNP's electoral triumph.