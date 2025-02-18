Kankarbagh Shooting: How Patna Police Nabbed 4 Criminals Who Opened Fire In Broad Daylight

Patna: Four criminals were detained by Patna police in a security operation on Tuesday after they opened fire in broad daylight and took shelter in a commercial complex in Kankarbagh area. The entire area was cordoned off and declared as sensitive zone as police launched the security operation and asked people to remain inside.

Patna SSP Awakash Kumar, briefed on the security operation and said, “Four rounds of firing were done... Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident. No one was injured in the incident, all the civilians inside the building are safe. We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded. The situation is normal. We are conducting raids at several places to find the other accused... We have not found one Dharmendra.”

Speaking on the matter, earlier, Patna Police said, “The firing took place in Patna's Kankarbagh area today around 2 pm. Four criminals opened fire outside a house. After the firing, all the criminals went into hiding inside a house nearby. STF has reached the spot along with the Police. The force has surrounded the entire building from all sides. The criminals are being appealed to surrender. Patna SSP along with all the top officers present at the spot. STF team is conducting a search operation in the entire area.”

Tejashwi Yadav on Patna firing

On firing incident in Patna, former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “Crime is increasing day by day in the state. We have been saying several times that there is not a single day when more than two hundred rounds of bullets are not fired in Bihar. It happens every day. Kidnapping is happening everywhere in Patna. You can see this in many places. People are tortured in police custody. They die in custody, and no one answers it. The Chief Minister has nothing to do with it...If only follows what his officials tell him...”

Why criminals opened fire?

Republic Media Network, when tried to speak to police personnel to get more information about the matter, was told to wait till the security operation is over.