Kanpur Training Aircraft Crash: Pilot Killed, Another Seriously Injured Near Ganga Barrage

Kanpur: A twin-engine training aircraft crashed in a field at Natthupurwa hamlet on the Ganga, near Kanpur's Ganga Barrage, on Thursday afternoon, killing one pilot and critically injuring another, officials said.

The aircraft had two pilots on board when it crashed during a training flight. Residents in the area reported hearing a huge blast just before the airplane lost control and crashed. The sound drove people out of their homes, and smoke and debris were visible at the impact site.

Emergency services, police, and administrative teams arrived at the scene quickly after learning of the occurrence. Rescue personnel extracted the injured pilot from the wreckage and sent him to a hospital for treatment.

Moments before the crash

Preliminary data suggests that the aircraft may have encountered an issue while flying. However, authorities have not determined what caused the disaster. Police have sealed the area and restricted public access as investigators examine the debris and speak with witnesses. Officials are investigating all potential causes, including the reported explosion-like sound and the likelihood of a technological failure.

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Details concerning the two pilots' identities have yet to be officially revealed.

Aircraft believed to be Tecnam P2006T

Early indications suggest that the aircraft was a Tecnam P2006T flown by Garg Aviation, which has one in its Kanpur fleet. However, the aircraft's type and registration have yet to be formally confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

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The incident has also refocused attention on safety at the aviation training organization. On June 26, a female cadet pilot from New Delhi was injured at Garg Aviation's Flying Training Organization in Kanpur after being struck by a running propeller while exiting a twin-engine training aircraft.