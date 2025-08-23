Updated 23 August 2025 at 11:26 IST
Kanpur Horror: BBA Student Brutally Attacked by Stray Dogs, 17 Stitches on Face
A 21-year-old BBA student in Kanpur was brutally attacked by stray dogs, leaving her with torn facial wounds and 17 stitches. Locals demand action.
New Delhi: A shocking incident took place in Kanpur’s Shyam Nagar area on August 20, when a 21-year-old BBA student was suddenly attacked by stray dogs while returning home from college. The victim, identified as Vaishnavi Sahu, a final-year BBA student at Allen House Ruma College, suffered severe facial injuries after the dogs threw her on the road and tore the flesh of her cheek into two parts. Her nose was also seriously injured.
Hearing her screams, people nearby rushed with sticks and managed to chase away the dogs. The injured student was immediately taken to Kanshiram Hospital, where doctors administered around 17 stitches on her cheek and nose.
Cheek Torn Into Two Parts, Nose Badly Bitten
According to Ashutosh, a resident of Shyam Nagar’s KDA Colony, House No. E-59, Delhi Sujanpur Rampuram Phase-1, the victim is his niece. He explained that the family of his late brother, Virendra Swaroop Sahu, lives with him, and Vaishnavi is his 21-year-old niece pursuing her BBA final year.
On the day of the incident, a fight had broken out between monkeys and stray dogs near Mudhavan Park in the locality. Amid the chaos, three dogs attacked Vaishnavi, leaving deep wounds on her face and body. Her right cheek was torn into two parts due to the bites, and marks were also visible on her nose and other parts of the body.
The student attempted to run, but the dogs again caught her and threw her on the road. By the time locals managed to rescue her, she was soaked in blood. Family members rushed to the spot and took her to hospital, where she was treated with multiple stitches.
Locals in Fear After Attack
The attack has left the locality shaken. Residents say many have stopped stepping out of their homes after the incident due to fear of stray dogs.
Ashutosh said his niece is in great pain and unable to eat or move her mouth. “Somehow she is being fed liquid through a straw,” he added.
The family demanded government action against stray dog attacks. “The government should do something about these dogs, either catch them and take them somewhere or keep them in a shelter home. But remove them from the road so that this does not happen to anyone else’s daughter-in-law,” the family said.
Published On: 23 August 2025 at 11:26 IST