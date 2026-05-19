Kanpur Horror: ITBP Soldier Roams With Mother’s Severed Hand for 3 Days, Says ‘No One Listened’

A heartbreaking and deeply disturbing scene from Kanpur has left people across the country shocked wherein an Indo-Tibetan Border Police soldier is seen carrying his mother’s severed hand for three days while desperately seeking justice.

The soldier alleges that his mother lost her hand because of medical negligence and claims that despite repeatedly approaching authorities, nobody acted on his complaint.

The image of a son who serves at the nation’s borders walking from office to office carrying the amputated hand of his own mother has triggered outrage and emotional reactions online.

Mother Admitted for Breathing Trouble, Hand Later Amputated

According to reports, the jawan’s mother was initially facing breathing difficulties and was being taken to Paras Hospital for treatment. However, due to severe pain on the way, she was admitted to Krishna Hospital in Kanpur.

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The soldier alleges that during treatment at the hospital, negligence led to a serious infection spreading through her hand.

When her condition worsened, she was referred to Paras Hospital, where doctors reportedly informed the family that the infection had spread extensively and her right hand would have to be amputated to save her life.

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On May 17, her hand was surgically removed.

‘He Kept Carrying the Hand Hoping Someone Would Listen’

But the family’s trauma did not end with the surgery.

The ITBP soldier claims he repeatedly approached the Rail Bazar police station alleging negligence against the hospitals, but no action was taken.

Feeling helpless, he finally reached the Police Commissioner’s office carrying his mother’s severed hand, which the family had reportedly preserved in a freezer.

The horrifying image quickly spread online, with many questioning how a man had to go to such extreme lengths just to get authorities to hear his complaint.

Kanpur Police Orders Medical Probe

Following the uproar, Kanpur Police Commissionerate issued a statement confirming that the matter is under investigation.

Police said the ITBP soldier had met the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), after which the Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur Nagar was directed to investigate the role of both Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital.

Authorities have also ordered a forensic examination related to the amputated hand and said all medical records and treatment procedures will be reviewed.

Police stated that legal action would be taken based on whatever facts emerge during the investigation.

A Story That Has Shaken People Beyond the Medical Allegations

Beyond the allegations of negligence, what has shaken people most is the human tragedy behind the image.

A son trained to protect the country found himself fighting another battle not at the border, but inside hospitals and government offices, carrying proof of his mother’s suffering in his own hands.