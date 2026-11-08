Kanpur Horror: Man Out To Buy Saree For Wife Killed As Woman Learner Driver Rams Scooter With Thar

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man was killed after a speeding Mahindra Thar, allegedly driven by a woman learner driver, rammed his electric scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday evening, November 7, on the eve of Diwali. The victim, identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan, was returning home with a saree for his wife when the accident took place barely 500 metres from his residence.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm in the Awas Vikas-3 locality of Kalyanpur. The impact of the collision was so severe that Chauhan died on the spot, while the SUV went out of control and crashed through the boundary walls of two adjoining properties before coming to a halt in a garden.

According to his son, Rahul Chauhan, Santosh had left home on his scooter to purchase a saree for his wife. He had told his family that he would return shortly. However, the family received news of his death soon after the accident.

Thar Drags Scooter For 25-30 Metres After Collision

According to eyewitness accounts, the Mahindra Thar was travelling at high speed when it rammed into Santosh's scooter. The impact reportedly dragged the two-wheeler for approximately 25 to 30 metres before the SUV crashed into a railing and boundary walls.

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Professor Kailash Chauhan, whose property's boundary wall was struck by the vehicle, said he rushed outside after hearing a loud crash. He reportedly saw two women and a man inside the SUV, with one of the women driving.

The Thar first broke through the boundary wall of Professor Kailash Chauhan's property before crashing into the boundary wall of an adjoining property belonging to GST Superintendent Anita Mahadevan, who is posted in Bengaluru.

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Occupants Flee In Another Car After Accident

Following the collision, the occupants allegedly abandoned the damaged SUV and fled the scene in another car that arrived shortly afterwards. According to eyewitnesses, two women and a man were travelling in the vehicle.

The incident drew a large crowd to the spot, while the occupants reportedly left before police could question them.

Police traced the registered owner of the Thar through its number plate. Preliminary information suggests that the SUV belongs to Krishna Kumar, whose registered address is in Panki's Bahadur Nagar locality. The vehicle reportedly had 'Krishna Group' written on its rear.

Police Seize Thar, Examine CCTV Footage

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyanpur, Dileep Kumar Singh, confirmed that the accident was reported to the police around 7:30 pm on Saturday. Police personnel reached the spot and found that a car had hit a scooter rider, who had died in the collision.

The officer said the deceased had been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan and that the police had established contact with his family. A case has been registered following a complaint from the victim's family, and further legal action is underway.

The police took possession of the damaged Thar and sent Chauhan's body for post-mortem examination.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the occupants and establish the route taken by the vehicle in which they allegedly fled. Police are also recording eyewitness statements and verifying the details obtained from the SUV's registered ownership.