Woman Dies by Suicide, Infant Son Found Poisoned in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman has allegedly died by suicide, while her 11-month-old infant son was found dead after being administered poison in the Meerpet Police Station limits on the outskirts of , police said.

Sushmita (27) allegedly died by hanging at her residence, an inspector at Meerpet Police Station said on Friday, adding that her 11-month-old son, Ashwanth Nandan Reddy, was found dead after being administered an unidentified poisonous substance.

Meanwhile, sister-in-law Lalitha (45) reportedly consumed an unidentified poison and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police stated that a complaint has been lodged alleging harassment by Sushmita's husband, Yashwanth Reddy, which is suspected to have led to the tragic incident. A case has been registered, and Meerpet Police have launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.

On December 21, a police constable serving as a gunman for the Hyderabad Commissioner attempted to take his own life at his home in Hayath Nagar.

According to a police official, "On December 21, 2025, at about 06:30 hrs, one police constable of CSW, a resident of Hayath Nagar, attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself on the backside of his head with his service pistol at his residence.

