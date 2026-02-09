Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Probe Begins After 24 Hours, Cop Found Posing With Luxury Car

Kanpur: A day after a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader tycoon KK Mishra, struck several pedestrians and two-wheelers on Kanpur's VIP Road, a fresh controversy was ignited after a Kanpur police official was seen posing for photographs with the luxury vehicle on Monday.

The visuals of a Police Inspector, from the Gwaltoli Police Station, posing for photos with the Lamborghini comes amid a massive public outcry and allegations of 'VIP treatment' regarding the case, after which the Kanpur Police Commissioner reportedly made a note of the discrepancies involved.

The car was allegedly being driven by the son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, Shivam Mishra. At least six people were injured in a road accident following which the police seized the car. However, the FIR registered initially did not name the driver.

According to sources, the gates of Mishra's residence were not opened despite the police reaching there. It has also come to light that the police personnel reached the spot, and began the investigation only after 24 hours. While the gates were not opened for the police, a lawyer was found reaching the residence after being called urgently.

According to DCP Atul Kumar Srivastava, the accident had occurred around 3:15 PM on Sunday, near Rev-3 Mall in Gwaltoli. Local people surrounded the Lamborghini after the chaos, to prevent the driver from fleeing.

Eyewitnesses claimed that private security guards accompanying the driver behaved aggressively with the bystanders. Police rushed to the scene promptly and took both the driver, as well as the victims to a nearby hospital.

The focus has now shifted to a glaring lack of protocol with people demanding to know why the driver was not initially named in the FIR despite being identified at the scene, and why a mandatory alcohol test was skipped during the critical 'golden hour' for evidence.