'Shivam In Delhi For Treatment': Tobacco Baron KK Mishra Reaches Police Station Amid Lamborghini Case Probe, Puts Blame On Driver In Latest 'Cover-up'

Kanpur: After nearly two days of widespread outrage following the high-profile Kanpur Lamborghini crash, the father of the accused, tobacco baron KK Mishra appeared at the police station for the ongoing probe on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the police station on Tuesday, KK Mishra said, "The vehicle had developed a technical problem a few days ago due to which the driver, and Shivam took it for a test drive a day prior to the incident. On that day, Shivam started feeling unwell during the drive."

Before the driver could make sense of the situation, he slowed down, as another vehicle appeared in front of the car, he added.

"The gates of the side on which Shivam was seated could not be opened after the crash, the vehicle got locked automatically and it was difficult to even take him out of the vehicle," Mishra said.

Advertisement

According to reports, DCP Atul Kumar Srivastava has reached the Gwaltoli police station to interrogate KK Mishra.

On Sunday, a luxury vehicle allegedly driven by KK Mishra's 25-year-old son Shivam Mishra triggered chaos and panic on Kanpur's VIP Road, as it rammed into pedestrians, and parked vehicles injuring at least six people on the spot. Several eyewitnesses said they saw Mishra being pulled out of the car after the accident by private bouncers. A controversy fuelled by allegations of a cover-up and massive public scrutiny followed when the police did not begin the investigation until 24 hours of the incident, and did not name Shivam in the FIR initially.

Advertisement

A CCTV footage emerged in the connection with the case earlier, which confirmed the tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra was driving the luxury car. The car in question is a Lamborghini, which is allegedly worth Rs 10 crore.

However, Mishra’s lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, rejected the police claim, asserting that his client was not behind the wheel. “Shivam was not driving the car, his driver Mohan was. This is an accident case. If he was not driving, there can be no case against him,” the lawyer told reporters, adding that the matter is scheduled for hearing today. The lawyer also claimed that no one in the family consumes liquor, and that Shivam is being treated in Delhi owing to his fragile health condition.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said that despite initial FIR not naming the accused, Shivam's name has come up in the investigation now, and police had gone to his residence to interrogate him.

"We have received this message from his house that he is hospitalised. His father has been called and will speak, and he says he will cooperate with the police. The entire investigation and any further legal action will be dealt with as per the law," the Commissioner said. He also confirmed that the Lamborghini involved in the incident has been seized, and an FIR has been registered.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4). DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.