Kanpur Police Warn Women’s Commission Member to 'Stay Within Limits' After Police Station Inspection

Kanpur: A sharp administrative clash erupted in Kanpur after the police formally warned Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission member Anita Gupta to “stay within limits” following her inspection of Barra police station on November 22.

In an official notice issued after the visit, Kanpur Police stated that members of the State Women’s Commission do not possess legal authority to conduct direct inspections at police stations. The letter asserts that such visits interfere with police functioning and public service delivery.

According to the notice, officers wrote that Gupta must act strictly within the legal scope of her powers and avoid similar inspections in future. The warning included the pointed remark instructing her to “stay within limits”.

The letter reportedly states:

“You must act within your authorized rights and powers. Direct inspection of police stations is not within your jurisdiction. Please avoid such inspections in the future so that the police system is not affected and stay within limits”.

Police authorities argued that unannounced inspections “disrupt emergency duties” and create “operational inconvenience” for officers on duty.

