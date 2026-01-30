Kanpur Youth Dies by Suicide Over Forced Religious Conversion; Family Protests, Blames Police Inaction

Kanpur: A youth died by suicide in Kanpur after recording a video in which he spoke about being pressured to convert his religion. The incident took place in the Ratanpur outpost area under the Panaki police station limits.

According to the family, the young man recorded the video himself shortly before comitting suicide. In the video, he is heard speaking about religious conversion. The video surfaced on social media following his death and is being examined by the police as part of the investigation.

Following the death, family members and local residents staged a protest by placing the body on the road in Ratanpur, blocking traffic and demanding action. The family alleged that despite approaching the local police earlier with complaints, no effective steps were taken, which they claim contributed to the situation.

Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the protest and held talks with the family to restore normalcy. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation teams have been deployed. He confirmed that the video recorded by the deceased is being verified.

The deceased’s family has further alleged that the youth was beaten by four people at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow and that pressure was put on him. Based on these allegations, police said CCTV footage from Charbagh station will be examined to verify the claims.

Advertisement

“Necessary action will be taken based on whatever evidence comes to light during the investigation,” Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal said.

Following the incident, family members staged a protest in Ratanpur by blocking the road with the body, demanding action and alleging police inaction. Police later reached the spot and brought the situation under control.