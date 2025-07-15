UP Man Dies by Suicide, Leaves Final Note Scribbled on Pants Accusing Wife and Police for Harassment

Farrukhabad: In a tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, a man died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment and extortion from both police personnel and his in-laws. What makes the case more disturbing is that the man left his final note scribbled in blue ink on the white trousers he was wearing at the time.

The deceased, identified as Dilip Rajput, reportedly took his own life after detailing abuse and bribery in his trousers. According to his family, Dilip had been distressed following a complaint filed against him by his wife, who accused him of domestic violence after an alleged incident of drunken assault.

As per the suicide note and a police complaint filed by Dilip’s father, the situation escalated when Dilip visited the local police station with his father.

There, Constable Yashwant Yadav allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 to settle the case. When Dilip refused, he was reportedly beaten by two constables. Eventually, another officer, identified as Mahesh Upadhyay, reduced the demand to ₹40,000, after which Dilip was released upon payment.

Upon returning home, Dilip wrote on his trousers, naming the officers and his wife's relatives, her father Vanwari Lala, brother Raju, and brother-in-law Rajnesh Rajput, as those responsible for pushing him to the edge. He later hanged himself in his room.

“My son was picked up by police on his wife’s complaint. He was beaten and forced to pay a bribe. He wrote everything on his trousers before ending his life,” said Dilip’s father in his official statement.