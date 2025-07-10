Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory From July 11 For Kanwar Yatra 2025: Know Diverted Roads, Check Alternate Routes

Kanwar Yatra 2025: In view of the Kanwar Yatra, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions for heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles. Reportedly, the diversions will be in effect from 10 PM on July 11 until July 25.

As per DCP Traffic Lakhan Singh Yadav, the route change will apply to vehicles en route to Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and Moradabad. Ambulances, essential goods vehicles, and government transport are exempt from these diversion regulations.

Additionally, the Ghaziabad traffic police have announced diversions from 12 pm on July 14, restricting light vehicles to the Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway. From 10 pm on July 17 to the morning of July 25, light vehicles will be completely banned on the 111-km Muradnagar canal road, which runs along the Upper Ganga Canal to Purkazi near the UP-Uttarakhand border.

Noida Traffic Diversion

Goods vehicles travelling to Ghaziabad, Hapur, or Moradabad, from Chilla Red Light, should use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway now.

Similar regulations apply to vehicles coming through the DND Flyway, Delhi-Badarpur Border, or Okhla Barrage.

Trucks from areas such as NIB, Model Town, Chhijarsi, and Taj Highway will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Vehicles using the MP-01 elevated road will also transition to this expressway.

Diversions in Greater Noida

Vehicles en route to Delhi from Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad via NH-91, Dadri, are advised to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles traveling from Pari Chowk to Delhi will be diverted through the Sirsa roundabout from Secunderabad and Kasna.

Meanwhile, access to the road from Chilla Red Light to Pakshi Vihar Gate will be completely blocked for vehicles.

What Should the Public Do