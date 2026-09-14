Kargil Veteran Attacked in Gurugram Over Parking Issue

Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (Retired) alleged in a police complaint that he was attacked by parking staff on 10th September around 8 PM. His complaint mentioned serious head injuries and a fractured hand after a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram attacked him with an iron rod.

In a conversation with IO Head Constable Sandeep, Republic has found that the incident occurred on 10th September around 8 PM. The veteran Army Officer was looking to park his car when the parking staff misbehaved with him and allegedly hit him with the iron rod.

The victim is currently admitted to Gurugram's Medanata Hospital. The IO also told us that a complaint in the same matter was taken on 13th September late evening, and an FIR will be filed today.

Acting on the complaint, action will be taken against the parking attendant. The Parking attendant is currently absconding and goes by the name Deepak.

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Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired) dropped his family and went looking for a space to park his car. The parking staff sent him to different places - the valet, basement, and multilevel parking - and eventually refused to park his car, Gupta said in his complaint.

Police have further said, "Strict action will be taken against the parking guy (Deepak) who attacked the army veteran."