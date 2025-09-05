Karjat Halal Township Row: Nitesh Rane Warns of ‘Bigger Conspiracy’, Claims Many Villages Were Renamed

Karjat: After the controversial ‘Halal Lifestyle Township’ project near Mumbai triggered widespread outrage and drew intervention from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has made a shocking revelation.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, the Minister Rane claimed that in the same vicinity, names of villages have been changed and instances of anti-national activities have previously been reported.

“There are a number of examples around that vicinity itself where names of villages were changed into Islamic names, and that’s where anti-national activities began. The NIA had to step in at one point,” Rane said.

“Until and unless this entire project and its intent are probed thoroughly, we cannot rule out the possibility of a larger conspiracy” he further said.

Nitesh Rane also pointed out that while religious communities have the right to preserve their traditions, any attempt to create an exclusive enclave based on religion must be scrutinized, especially when it echoes previous patterns of concern.

He said that the government would only act conclusively after a formal investigation is completed.

The township in question, named Sukoon Empire, is located in Karjat, approximately 100 km from Mumbai. Marketed as a “Halal lifestyle” project, it promises a “safe Halal environment” for Muslim families, complete with prayer spaces and community-oriented amenities.

Its promotional video which went viral on social media showed a woman in a hijab speaking about raising children in a Halal environment among “like-minded families.” The video ignited a sharp backlash, with critics calling it “religiously divisive.”

NHRC has since taken cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, seeking a full Action Taken Report (ATR).

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar described the project as a threat to “social harmony” and accused the developers of promoting "land jihad." Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also voiced concerns.