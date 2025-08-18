'Karma Watches And Hits Back': Lalu Prasad Participates In Hawan Wearing Shoes, Netizens Brutally Troll Him

In a shocking incident, RJD chief Lalu Prasad was seen participating in a Hawan ceremony while wearing shoes.

A video of the incident was shared in a post on X by a user with the caption, "Throwing Hawan materials into the Kund while wearing shoes... Disgusting act... If you can't respect our rituals, stay away from them. Stop doing this to fool the public and for photo-ops."

The video shows the RJD supremo sitting on a couch, picking up ingredients needed for the Hawan from a plate held by a man, and tossing them into the fire. He did not remove his shoes while performing the sacred ritual.

The location could not be known.

Netizens have reacted sharply to the post, with many calling the act "disgusting" as they thought it is a violation to the code of conduct followed during performing Hindu rituals.

One user commented, "Sacred rituals aren’t for show. Either follow them with purity or don’t do them at all."

Another user wrote, "Absolutely disgusting! If you can’t respect our sacred rituals, don’t defile them for photo-ops. Hawan is about devotion, not drama."

A third user stated, "He is a messiah for the people there. The public should realize that such an ignorant person has been made Chief Minister."

"Karma watches, and karma hits back," another user replied.

A fifth user remarked, "He is out on parole, supposedly for health reasons. Perhaps the courts are blind and deaf to his actions."