Karnataka Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Addicted To Online Gaming Allegedly Stabs Family in Koppal, Then Stabs Himself; 2 Dead

Koppal: A devastating tragedy fueled by alleged online gaming addiction has shaken Hosa Ayodhya village in the Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district, Karnataka.

An 18-year-old youth allegedly went on a stabbing spree, killing his sister and father, and leaving his mother and himself critically injured. The accused has been identified as 18-year-old Sai Naidu.

According to the local police, a violent altercation broke out in the household, during which Sai Naidu attacked his family members with a knife.

He repeatedly stabbed his father, Yankanna Naidu (48), his mother, Soujanya, and his older sister, Pragati (20).

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Following the brutal assault, the teenager turned the weapon on himself in an apparent suicide attempt.

Casualties and Condition of the Survivors

The violence resulted in immediate tragedy and left the remaining family members fighting for their lives.

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1. Pragati (20): The accused's sister suffered fatal wounds and died on the spot.

2. Yankanna Naidu (48): The father was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his severe injuries at the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital.

3. Soujanya: The mother survived the initial attack but remains in critical condition. She is currently undergoing intensive treatment at BIMS Hospital.

4. Sai Naidu (18): The accused sustained serious self-inflicted injuries and is also receiving medical treatment at the same facility under police watch.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, officials from the Gangavathi police station rushed to Hosa Ayodhya village to inspect the crime scene and secure evidence.

A team of investigators also visited BIMS Hospital in Ballari to initiate preliminary questioning of the accused teenager.

While the investigation is in its early stages, initial findings point toward a severe addiction to online gaming as the primary catalyst for the extreme behaviour.