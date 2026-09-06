Karnataka: 2 Men Electrocuted to Death During Lighting Setup at New Venugopalaswamy Temple
According to preliminary information, the mishap occurred while the duo was moving heavy equipment, and a lighting wire from the serial set fell onto a generator, causing an electric current to pass through it.
- India News
- 1 min read
Sidlaghatta: Two men were electrocuted to death while setting up lighting arrangements at a newly constructed temple in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, police said.
The men were identified as Chetan (27) and Santosh (35), who were preparing the premises of the Venugopalaswamy Temple when the incident occurred.
According to preliminary information, the mishap occurred while the duo was moving heavy equipment, and a lighting wire from the serial set fell onto a generator, causing an electric current to pass through it.
Unaware of the hazard, Chetan and Santosh were pushing the generator inside the temple premises, where they were electrocuted.
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Their bodies were shifted to Sidlaghatta Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police officials have inspected the spot. Further details are awaited.
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