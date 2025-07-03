Karnataka ASP NV Baramani Tenders Voluntary Retirement After Siddaramaiah Almost Slaps Officer on Stage

Karnataka: Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) NV Baramani submitted a voluntary retirement request earlier last month after the alleged public humiliation by the Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, during a political event in Belagavi in April. The Karnataka government is yet to decide on the ASP's request.

The incident occurred at a Congress protest rally against rising prices on April 28. Led by CM Siddaramaiah, who was agitated by the BJP women causing disruption, the event saw what was public humiliation for the officer. Siddaramaiah called the ASP on stage and raised his hand as if to slap the officer, but stopped immediately. The clip then went viral on social media.

What Happened at the Event?

Baramani was appointed as a Police Sub-Inspector in the year 1994 and has been dutifully serving the Karnataka State Police Department for the past 31 years.

On the fateful day of April 28, he was assigned the responsibility of maintaining stage security during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress rally. According to Baramani, everything was going smoothly without any lapses, but the peace was short-lived as a few women suddenly displayed black flags and raised slogans in the rally. This, as per the ASP, was under the supervision of another officer of SP rank.

"At that moment, while still delivering his speech, the Hon’ble Chief Minister abruptly stopped, looked in my direction, and shouted, Hey! Who is this SP here? Get out! in a loud and angry tone," stated Baramani in his letter.

The ASP then had to ascend to the stage since there was no other SP or DCP available near the location. "I stood in front of him with utmost respect and humility, offering a polite salute. Without saying a word, he suddenly raised his hand as if to slap me (referred to as “kapala moksha” in Kannada). I instinctively stepped back and narrowly avoided being publicly slapped," wrote the ASP further.

Avoided Slap But Not Public Humiliation

A point that Baramani brought to attention was that the matter was broadcast for two days on television and media. In his words he "avoided being physically assaulted" but could not "escape the public humiliation."

The ASP further described that at the moment, he quietly walked down the stage to uphold the dignity of the CM as the location was brimming with people, including over ten thousand Congress party workers, reporters, and officers from his and other departments.

How the Incident Took a Mental Toll

Taken aback by the incident, the officer went home, where his children and wife broke down upon seeing him. The incident left a deep scar on the family: "My family and I were deeply traumatized."

However, what worsened the situation was the lack of moral support from the CM, any senior government officials, or colleagues.

"Every day, when I put on the uniform, the incident haunted me. I felt as though I was being punished for someone else's mistake. The Chief Minister of the state publicly insulted and humiliated me and did not even attempt to console me," expressed the officer.

Public Lost Faith in Government?

Distressed people who went to the police station to seek help expressed concern to the officer, saying, "Sir, if this is how they treat someone like you, what hope is there for common people like us?"

"Government service always comes with challenges. But when government employees suppress their personal interests, endure insults, and work tirelessly for the welfare of the state, the Hon’ble Chief Minister should be instilling confidence, not destroying their morale. Unfortunately, his behavior has demoralized me and many other officers in the state," said the ASP expressing his deep sorrow.

Government Will Decide On The Matter

Following the incident, the officer submitted his voluntary retirement, "Having been unjustly humiliated in public for no fault of mine by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, and with no other option left, I hereby submit my voluntary retirement and humbly request that it be accepted."