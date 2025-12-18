Karnataka Assembly Passes 'Hate Speech Bill' Despite Opposition Uproar

New Delhi: The Karnataka Assembly has passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, following an intense debate between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, with sharp exchanges over freedom of expression, journalistic rights and regional sensitivities.

The legislation aims to curb the dissemination of hate speech that promotes disharmony or violence on the basis of religion, caste, gender or other identities. It provides for stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to seven years for first-time offenders and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

Opposition flags Threat to Freedom of Speech

The discussion in the House was marked by uproar from the opposition as they raised strong objections, stating that the bill could be misused to target journalists, writers and political opponents.

Further, tensions escalated after Minister for Urban Development of Karnataka Byrathi Suresh made a remark stating that people from the coastal region “set fires”.

Advertisement

The comment triggered immediate protests from BJP MLAs representing the coastal belt. BJP MLA Sunil Kumar questioned the Speaker, asking whether he too was not from the coastal region. Following this, all BJP legislators stood up in protest, leading to disruptions in the proceedings.

Home Minister Defends ‘Hate Speech Bill’

Amid the uproar, Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the bill and said the government was compelled to act due to a sharp rise in statements that fuel hatred and disrupt social harmony.

Advertisement

“In recent times, many people have been making statements that hurt society, and this has increased significantly,” he said, adding that it was not appropriate to name specific individuals in the House.

Parameshwara further pointed to the wider impact of hate speech, stating that such remarks often lead to violence and social unrest. “We do not know what impact they will have. How many murders have taken place, how many assaults have occurred, and what all is happening in society? We need to bring this under control,” he said.

Sharing a personal experience, the Home Minister spoke about the consequences of social exclusion and hatred. “‘Boycott’ is just a word, but what it can lead to, I have experienced it myself. When I was young, people would throw water at me while I was going to school. I too have faced such experiences,” he said, demonstrating with his hand the act of refusing water.

Emphasising the need for social reform, Parameshwara said that despite centuries of progress, equality remained elusive. “Today, we are in the 21st century. Basavanna came in the 12th century, yet even now we do not see equality. Should we continue with hatred?” he asked.

He further underlined the constitutional basis of the Bill, saying that discrimination based on religion, caste and gender fuels hatred in society. “Everyone accepts Dr Ambedkar. We must implement the Constitution he gave us. Hatred arises from discrimination based on religion, caste and gender. We need to put a stop to all this. That is why we have brought this bill,” he said.

Explaining the scope of the legislation, the Home Minister said the law would apply to individuals or groups spreading hatred through organisations, books or electronic media. “Whoever it may be, regulation is necessary. This Bill provides for curbing such acts. It will apply even to older books,” he said.