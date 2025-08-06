Karnataka: Cleric Arrested In 2023 Rape Case Of Minor Girl In Belagavi Mosque | Image: Representative/Freepik

A 22-year-old cleric has been arrested for raping a five-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

The cleric, identified as Tufel Ahamed Dadapeer Nagarachi, hails from Mahalingapura in Bagalkot district.

Nagarachi allegedly committed the heinous crime inside a mosque in Belagavi in 2023.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage went viral on social media, prompting police action.

Although the incident occurred in October 2023, the case was registered recently after the police persuaded the victim's parents to lodge a formal complaint. Initially, the parents were hesitant to report the crime due to fear of social stigma. However, after the video went viral on social media, the parents, with police intervention, decided to seek justice for their daughter.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the cleric under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and action was taken. The investigation is ongoing.

The accused was arrested by the Murgod police and has been sent to Hindalga jail.

The police acted promptly to bring the perpetrator to justice.