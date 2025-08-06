Karnataka Lingayat Seer Compelled To Step Down From Mutt After Aadhar Card Reveals Muslim Background | Image: X

A young Lingayat seer was compelled to step down from his position at a mutt in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, after villagers discovered his previous Muslim background.

The discovery came after he served as the seer of the Gurumalleshwara Shakha Mutt in Chowdahalli village for six weeks. The mutt was built by Mahadev Prasad, a local who currently resides abroad.

The seer, Nijalinga Swamy, is 22 years old. He took his religious vows at age 17 to become a Lingayat and has since been spreading the teachings of the 12th-century Lingayat social reformer Basavanna to the local community.

Reports suggest that his previous religious identity was revealed when a local discovered his Aadhaar card, which included his birth name, Mohammed Nisar, and former religion. Other reports claim that some villagers found his SSLC (10th-grade) marks sheet, which also listed his birth name and religion.

This disclosure triggered a wave of reactions from villagers.

The fact that a person of Muslim background was heading a Lingayat mutt did not sit well with some villagers, leading to further objections.

Respecting the sentiments of the locals and following the uproar, Nijalinga Swamy stepped down and returned to his hometown in Shahpur, Yadgir district.

He issued a clarification, stating that he never concealed his religious identity and had embraced Lingayat philosophy since childhood, inspired by Basavanna’s ideas.

He explained that he left his parents and his former religion to follow Basavanna’s ideology and has adhered to all norms of the Lingayat faith since his conversion.