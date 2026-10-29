Karnataka Government Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Hike In Milk Prices From November 1

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to raise the retail price of milk by Rs 8 per litre with effect from November 1. Confirming the hike on Thursday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the move, saying that the decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet earlier in the day.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar stated that the dairy sector had sought a steeper revision of Rs 12 per litre, but the Cabinet had chosen to moderate the burden on consumers. "Today we decided in the cabinet to increase the price by Rs 8. They had asked to increase by Rs 12; we have increased by Rs 8. In the neighbouring states, it is even higher," he said.

The announcement was also made separately by Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who asserted that the administration had finalised the increase after detailed deliberations on the agrarian situation in the state.

Drought And Farmer Distress Behind Price Revision

Minister Gowda linked the price adjustment directly to the prevailing drought and the growing unrest among farmers over inadequate returns for their produce. According to the minister, the state was duty-bound to intervene to protect cultivators, many of whom rely heavily on dairy income to sustain their families.

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Explaining the need to raise the price, Gowda stated, “There is drought in the state. Farmers are protesting, demanding revision of sugarcane price, saying the sugarcane price is not sufficient. Therefore, it is our duty to come to the aid of farmers.”

He underlined that earnings from milk sales often help farming households manage critical expenditure such as house construction, children's schooling and medical needs, especially at a time when agriculture has become increasingly unpredictable. He recalled that tens of thousands of dairy farmers had earlier taken to the streets to press for a revision and that the matter had been raised across party lines in both Houses of the legislature.

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The minister added, "Earlier, tens of thousands of farmers protested and pressured the government that milk prices should be revised. Irrespective of party lines, there was discussion in the Vidhana Sabha and Vidhana Parishad that milk prices should be increased."

Karnataka Milk Cheapest Despite Hike, Production Falls

Providing a comparative perspective, Gowda pointed out that Karnataka had thus far maintained lower milk prices than most other regions. He noted that milk was currently available at Rs 46 per litre in the state, while prices in neighbouring states were considerably higher.

Adding to the logic, he emphasised, "Except for Karnataka, milk prices have increased in other states. In Karnataka, it is only Rs 46. After the drought was declared, milk production has decreased by 10 lakh litres."

No Decision On Bus Fare Hike

Apart from the dairy issue, the Cabinet also reviewed a proposal to revise public transport fares. Gowda clarified that state-run transport corporations had sought a hike in ticket prices after fuel prices were revised earlier this year.

"Since petrol and diesel prices increased last January. Transport corporations have said that bus fares should be increased, so there was a discussion about a fare hike. For now, fares have not been increased," he said, indicating that bus commuters would not face any additional burden at present.